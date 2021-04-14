Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Decreases By 95.0%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNTMF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. 190,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,931. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price target on shares of Cansortium in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida and Texas; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The company offers its products in the form of oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flowers, prerolls, and cartridges.

