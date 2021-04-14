Brokerages Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to announce $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Eaton posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,708. Eaton has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $143.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

