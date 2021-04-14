Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.27.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 73,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,835,976.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,800.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $30,734.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,694.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,354,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,121,818. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,094. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

