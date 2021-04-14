DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,165,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 360,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 79,077 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 207,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 104,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $$11.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,944. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

