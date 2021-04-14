Oasis Network Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $288.52 million and $37.14 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001319 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

