Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Boston Private Financial reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPFH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. 426,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

