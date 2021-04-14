Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Update

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the March 15th total of 182,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 924,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Bruno sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,851 shares in the company, valued at $282,459.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund I. Lp Cavalry sold 62,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $94,361.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,187,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,138.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,498 shares of company stock valued at $306,082. 63.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,118. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 180.97%.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

