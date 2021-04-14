Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Declines By 58.3%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVFH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 81,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,374. Innovative Food has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides perishables, specialty food products, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States and internationally. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

