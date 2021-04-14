CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Update

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLHI traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. 134,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,332. CLST has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

About CLST

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

