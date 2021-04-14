CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Update

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLHI traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. 134,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,332. CLST has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.
About CLST
