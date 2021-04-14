Brokerages Expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Will Post Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will report earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.61. Medifast posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medifast will report full year earnings of $10.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. The firm had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

NYSE MED traded up $3.57 on Wednesday, reaching $237.58. 77,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,645. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $279.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 95.30%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 315,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,448,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,382,000 after buying an additional 67,207 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

