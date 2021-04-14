Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Post $0.49 EPS

Analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.48. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 390%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

CADE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

