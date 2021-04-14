Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 22,093 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 22,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $2,302,311.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,311,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,912 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $200,492.32.

On Monday, March 29th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $511,026.72.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,327 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $615,806.91.

Natera stock traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 578,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,581. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.