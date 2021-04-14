Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers Sells 11,000 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $547,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,907.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.65. 284,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,576. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $54,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $222,000.

Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

