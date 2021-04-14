Insider Selling: Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells 15,539 Shares of Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 15,539 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $53,298.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,666,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,145,542.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amesite stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. 50,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,192. Amesite Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09.

Get Amesite alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amesite at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Amesite in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.