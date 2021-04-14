Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.65. The company had a trading volume of 531,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,029. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.12.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

