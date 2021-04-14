Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.54. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $143.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,188,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,606,000 after buying an additional 143,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

