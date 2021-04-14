Zacks Investment Research Lowers Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) to Hold

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

GVDNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Liberum Capital cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale cut Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Givaudan stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $64.50 and a 12 month high of $89.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.53.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

