Citadel One Day Volume Tops $2.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Citadel has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $193,232.43 and $2.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

