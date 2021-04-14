ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Update

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 344,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATSAF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATSAF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.66. 3,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $23.62.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.