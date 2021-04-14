Short Interest in Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Increases By 233.3%

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS BNET traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. 5,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,934. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.
About Bion Environmental Technologies
See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.