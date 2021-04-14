Short Interest in Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Increases By 233.3%

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BNET traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. 5,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,934. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

Get Bion Environmental Technologies alerts:

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.