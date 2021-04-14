EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. EnerSys posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.99. 224,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,613. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EnerSys by 27.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

