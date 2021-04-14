Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of AY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,167. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.