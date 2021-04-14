$0.56 EPS Expected for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Enbridge posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Enbridge by 123.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 512,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 283,142 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 315.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 163,524 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 68.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 651,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 263,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. 2,638,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877,817. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

