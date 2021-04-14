South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,172,000 after purchasing an additional 812,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 439,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 274,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 824,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 257,802 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,644. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

