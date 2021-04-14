Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Down 98.6% in March

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASPCF stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,584. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.30. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.