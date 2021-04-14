Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Short Interest Update

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LNNNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Leoni from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Commerzbank raised Leoni from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Monday, January 25th.

LNNNY traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541. Leoni has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.51.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

