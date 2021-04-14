Short Interest in Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Decreases By 99.9%

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Costa Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS CTTQF remained flat at $$3.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. Costa Group has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

