Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

CBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBT traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,875. Cabot has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

