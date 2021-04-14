DAD (DAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.28 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, DAD has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One DAD coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $48.28 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00064206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00019251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.80 or 0.00680874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00088644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00032450 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00036045 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DADUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.