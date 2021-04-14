Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut Nuance Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,655,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610,393. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

