Deeper Network (DPR) Trading Down 15.4% Over Last Day

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $45.83 million and $12.27 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded flat against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00067474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.00274838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.05 or 0.00743397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00023945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,590.99 or 0.99201431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.43 or 0.00837511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.