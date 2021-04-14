$0.16 EPS Expected for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. Enerplus posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ERF traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,671,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,879. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

