Brokerages Set Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Target Price at $23.33

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VFF shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Village Farms International stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.95 million, a PE ratio of -230.35 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Village Farms International news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at $7,341,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after buying an additional 1,580,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

