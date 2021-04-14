Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $833.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce sales of $833.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $780.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $862.22 million. Brinker International reported sales of $860.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,348,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.92. 812,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

