Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Buscar stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,840. Buscar has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

Get Buscar alerts:

About Buscar

Buscar Company focuses on buying, breeding, racing, and selling thoroughbreds. It intends to acquire horses for racing in stake races. The company was formerly known as Buscar Oil, Inc and changed its name to Buscar Company in June 2015. Buscar Company was founded in 2010 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Buscar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buscar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.