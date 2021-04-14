Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. Ethan Allen Interiors also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.56-0.58 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ETH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:ETH traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $27.57. 182,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,267. The firm has a market cap of $694.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

