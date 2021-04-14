Brokerages Set Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT at $266.00

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.00.

ASHTY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

ASHTY traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $255.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,476. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.77. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $83.83 and a 1 year high of $258.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.41 and its 200 day moving average is $196.39.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.