Brokerages Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target at $155.71

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.71.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.75. 233,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.70 and a 200-day moving average of $164.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $97.23 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $66,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,426.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,066 shares of company stock worth $8,095,490 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

