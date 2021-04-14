Brokerages Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target at $155.71

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.71.
BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.75. 233,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.70 and a 200-day moving average of $164.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $97.23 and a 12 month high of $182.50.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $66,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,426.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,066 shares of company stock worth $8,095,490 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
