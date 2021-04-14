Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $115.50

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and $101.75 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $115.50 or 0.00183530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.11 or 0.00376753 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00135734 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001428 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

