Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declines By 58.1%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 494,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,302. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $6.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,531,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 224,565 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

