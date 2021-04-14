International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Update

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.0 days.

OTCMKTS IPCFF remained flat at $$3.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on International Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

