Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Drops By 54.8%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the March 15th total of 353,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 399.5 days.
CRGGF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 406. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $7.53.
About China Resources Gas Group
