Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Reaches $3.22 on Exchanges

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $52.78 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $3.22 or 0.00005097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00067260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.63 or 0.00270347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.15 or 0.00733824 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00023985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,619.26 or 0.99214790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.31 or 0.00841815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

