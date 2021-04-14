Stellar Achieves Market Cap of $14.33 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Stellar has a market cap of $14.33 billion and $3.60 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00000993 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00067260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.63 or 0.00270347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010319 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00061049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.15 or 0.00733824 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,376 coins and its circulating supply is 22,868,873,072 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

