International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,704,000 after acquiring an additional 137,933 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after acquiring an additional 542,623 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.95. 897,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,424. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.