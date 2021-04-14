Brokerages Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Employers posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $191.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.57 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,132,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Employers by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 97,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Employers by 180.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Employers by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 54,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,199. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of -0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

