Ubex (UBEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.13 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00014536 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.09 or 0.00439032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002053 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.