Brokerages Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) PT at $144.72

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $140.95. The company had a trading volume of 897,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average of $121.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,704,000 after purchasing an additional 137,933 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

