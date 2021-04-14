Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.61.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROIC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. 425,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

