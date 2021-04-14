DATx Hits Market Cap of $2.69 Million (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. One DATx coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded down 4% against the dollar. DATx has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $923,326.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00064702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.03 or 0.00686093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00088697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00032512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00036396 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx (DATX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

